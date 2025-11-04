MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people took part in the annual stone crab eating contest at “Keys Fisheries” in Marathon this past weekend.

Participants must crack and eat 25 fresh stone crab claws as fast as possible.

The winner? Fort Myers native Jonathan Martinescu who finished in first place at 9 minutes and 46 seconds.

He gave 7News a sneak peek into his crab eating strategy.

“So, my strategy was a spoon, a lot bigger of a spoon. Two years ago, I actually came and used a smaller spoon, so this year the secret was a bigger spoon,” said Martinescu.

The event marks the start of stone crab season in the Florida Keys.

For this year’s event, proceeds will benefit research for the American Cancer Society.

