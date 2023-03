Dozens of migrants were sent back home on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 75 Cubans following several interdictions off Florida’s coast on Feb. 26.

On Saturday, 48 Cuban migrants were stopped after they landed in the Florida Keys.

Since October 1, 2022, nearly 6,000 Cubans have been interdicted.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.