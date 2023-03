(WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a new migrant landing in the Florida Keys.

USBP agents and other law enforcement agencies encountered 48 Cuban migrants, Saturday morning.

USBP Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar posted pictures of the encounter on Twitter.

Authorities said the group arrived on two vessels at Dry Tortugas National Park.

