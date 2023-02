(WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has repatriated dozens of Cuban migrants following interdictions off the coast of Florida.

In a tweet posted Sunday, USCG officials said 64 Cubans were repatriated by the crew of the USCG Cutter Issac Mayo.

Crew members gave life vests to the migrants before they were returned back to the island nation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.