BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A playdate took a tragic turn after police found a 3-year-old girl trapped in a playset at her babysitter’s South Florida home.

At the center of the investigation is a toy kitchen playset that, police said, the toddler became trapped in and later died.

On July 23, investigators said, Briella Holmes and her brother were at her babysitter’s home in Boynton Beach.

According to police, the babysitter was out, and her spouse was upstairs, periodically checking on the children who were playing downstairs.

Briella’s brother told police that toys fell inside the playset and she got stuck trying to reach them.

The babysitter’s spouse found the child with her head stuck, freed her and began life-saving measures.

Despite those efforts, Briella died four days later. Her death was ruled an accident.

According to the medical examiner, she died from “probable positional asphyxia,” which means she became trapped in a position that kept her from breathing.

Police on Tuesday released more information about the playset, then on Wednesday released a photo of it.

Detectives said the playset was purchased secondhand on Facebook Marketplace.

The kitchen set has no brand or model markings, but there’s a nearly identical “Country Living Kitchen” playset online.

Side by side, the set involved appears to be missing its toy sink insert, which left a round opening on top.

Openings can also be seen along the bottom, with toys visible on the ground.

Police have not revealed where exactly Briella became trapped, how long she was stuck or whether the case has been sent to prosecutors.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Briella’s family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

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