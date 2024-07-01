KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - On Sunday evening, U.S. Border Patrol agents and partner agencies responded to a migrant landing on Samthers Beach in Key West.

Upon their arrival, they encountered 15 Cuban migrants who traveled the seas on a homemade vessel.

Each migrant will be processed for removal proceedings.

The last group of Cuban migrants to make landfall in the Keys was in April.

