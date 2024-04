KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of Cuban migrants are headed back to Cuba after the U.S Coast Guard found them on Tuesday.

The group of migrants sailed on an uninhabited island off Key Largo.

The Coast Guard and the Border Patrol found the group of 18 had just arrived from Cuba.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.