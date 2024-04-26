DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a fire that erupted on a tour bus which led to the hours-long closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 near Nob Hill Road.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the bus fire just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

7Skyforce captured firefighters as they tackled the flames that ate through what it could of the bus, leaving only a skeleton of it left over.

Crews were able to knock down the blaze on the double decker bus that had 48 people on board at the time it ignited.

The tourists on the bus ran out of the vehicle to avoid getting burned. They were later picked up.

As the tourists stood on the side of the road for hours, first responders handed them water bottles to keep them hydrated.

No injuries have been reported.

Video shared with 7News by viewers shows black smoke and flames from the bus fire.

Neighbors told 7News that it was a scary sight for them to see.

“We heard it. It shook the house,” said one neighbor. “I could hear something blew up on the highway.”

“Thank God, thank God,” said Joi Patterson, a nearby neighbor when she learned there were no injuries.

Patterson said she heard the commotion on the highway.

“We were in the house and playing with the kids, and all of a sudden, we heard an explosion. It sounded like a big boom,” said Patterson.

“It was really scary. All I could think about is, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t know who was on there, I hope it was empty, I hope they got off if there were people on there,'” said Renee Thomas.

Thomas and other neighbors, like Patterson, said they heard multiple popping noises.

“We suspect, one of my neighbors suspected, that it could be the tires,” said Thomas. I can only imagine how terrifying it might have been for the people that were on there.”

“I saw flames up above the wall, I was like, ‘Holy crap,’ and the smoke, the smoke was horrid. It’s, like, didn’t know what was going on for awhile,” said Patterson.

The westbound lanes were back open to traffic by 4:45 p.m.

But during the hours-long closure, traffic stretched all the way back to Interstate 95.

“I think it’s crazy. We had tons of people directed down this road because you couldn’t get through [State Road] 84 and everything,” said Patterson.

The bus was hooked up to a tow truck and towed away.

It remains unclear what started the fire.

