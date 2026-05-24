A dramatic video showed the moment a student was hit by a car in Bonita Springs.

The 14-year-old was walking to take the school bus when a car didn’t stop for her and struck her.

The teen miraculously survived the accident.

Her family said it doesn’t need to be a tragedy for drivers to be more aware of how dangerous passing a bus can be.

“You’re not more important. Your job isn’t more important. Um, nobody is more important than that innocent student trying to get to school,” said Lori Masters, the 14-year-old’s grandmother.

Reports suggest that this year, drivers pass a school bus between 39 and 43 million times a year in the United States.

Drivers passing a school bus can result in a traffic ticket or even serious legal consequences.