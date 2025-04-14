COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — An attack by a marine animal in Cocoa Beach sent one child to the hospital, officials say.

According to Brevard County officials, a 12-year-old boy was suffering from a significant bite wound on Sunday.

Authorities would not immediately confirm whether the bite was caused by a shark.

They said it appeared to be caused by some kind of marine animal.

The case is under investigation.

