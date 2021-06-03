PLANT CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida couple got a rude awakening when they woke up for find an alligator banging on their patio door.

Pamela and Mark Pomfret told Fox 13 they were asleep in their Plant City home when they were awakened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a banging sound on their patio door.

When they looked outside, they found a large alligator just hanging out.

The couple called authorities, and ultimately, it took several trappers to wrangle the gator and remove it from the property.

Courtesy: Pamela and Mark Pomfret

This is just the latest in a number of alligator sightings in Florida, including an alligator that wandered up to a Florida couple’s front door in Sarasota and another alligator that found itself in woman’s yard near Tampa.

Alligator sightings have been more common lately due to the mating season, which is currently underway.

