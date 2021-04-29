Massive gator spotted outside Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Knock, knock. Who’s there? A massive alligator.

Although Floridians are used to seeing alligators, it’s not often that they pay visits to the house.

But that’s exactly what happened to Mark and Jackie Brettingen, Wednesday.

The couple came face to face with a massive gator that wandered onto the front porch of their Sarasota home.

Video shows the creature sitting in front of the door before eventually wandering off.

The couple said the gator only stuck around for about 10 minutes.

Several alligator sightings have been reported in recent times as the creatures enter into the mating season. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, courtship begins in April and mating takes place in May or June.

