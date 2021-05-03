Florida deputies use broom to move gator back into pond

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Modern problems require modern solutions.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an alligator that had made its way into a woman’s yard near Tampa.

During the removal, the reptile bit onto a broom that had been provided by the homeowner.

The deputy holding the broom then slowly dragged the creature back to a nearby pond.

Alligators have been making more frequent appearances as mating season goes underway.

Homeowners in Sarasota were surprised when a gator popped up at their front door. Another gator was recently spotted outside a fire station in Fort Myers, and a couple days before that, a gator blocked traffic on a highway, again in Fort Myers.

