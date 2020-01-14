Family of man killed in hit-and-run near Miami pleads driver to come forward

NEAR MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run near Miami is pleading for the driver responsible to come forward.

Ramon Rodriguez, 73, was struck while crossing Southwest Eighth Street near 44th Avenue, just after 6:40 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured several signs, including one that read “RIP Ramon,” placed on the ground where the incident occurred.

Rodriguez’s family said the 73-year-old lived in the area and had purchased lottery tickets at a nearby gas station before he was struck.

Luis Suarez, the victim’s son-in-law, said he wants the driver of the vehicle that hit Rodriguez and fled to surrender to police.

“I say to the person that hit my father-in-law, hit-and-run, to please turn himself in,” Suarez said. “You know, that’s so mean, you know, that is happening already. Two days and a half, and he haven’t had conscious of what he did.”

According to Rodriguez’s family, the stretch of Calle Ocho where the 73-year-old was hit is very dark, and they would like to see more lights and a crosswalk added to the street.

The family also added that this is not the first time a deadly crash has happened in the area.

They are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured a clue that will help investigators solve the case.

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade Police for more information.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

