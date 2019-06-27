Everglades wildfire continues to burn, over 40k acres of land affected

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Five days after a brush fire erupted in the Florida Everglades, the flames continue to burn.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene on Thursday showing the fire burning near U.S. 27 and the Broward-Palm Beach County line.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the has burned an estimated 42,000 acres of land and is about 75% contained.

A thunderstorm on Tuesday night put out the southern part of the fire near Alligator Alley.

The fire is said to have been caused by lightning striking the area.

The Florida Forest Service and Florida Highway Patrol continue to monitor the wildfire.

