Driver records bizarre road rage incident in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Hialeah witnessed an unusual case of road rage Monday afternoon: a man who decided to punch another vehicle with his bare hands.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on NW 87 Ave just south of I-75. The video, taken by Instagram user @dana_cbr and shared by @only.in.hialeah.305, show a man confronting a driver in a black SUV.

He then flexes in front of the vehicle, then punches the car’s grill.

When the SUV backs away from the man, he then runs forward and throws himself onto the vehicle’s hood before walking back to his own car.

No word on what started the incident.

The video has been viewed over 87,000 times since it was posted yesterday evening.

More: Video shows man riding on hood of car on I-95 in Miami

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.