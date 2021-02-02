Deadly FBI agent-involved shooting in Sunrise echoes 1986 South Florida shooting

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting in Sunrise is not the only time an FBI investigation in South Florida turned deadly.

Back in 1986, two FBI agents were killed and five others were wounded after a shooting in a region of unincorporated South Dade, which is now known as Pinecrest.

On April 11th of that year, a gunfight broke out between two bank robbers and eight FBI agents.

It is considered an infamous case because although the FBI agents outnumbered the suspects, they were pinned down by semi-automatic gunfire.

FBI Special Agents Jerry Dove and Benjamin Grogan were killed in the shootout.

After the April 11th incident, the FBI and many police departments across the country switched to using more effective handguns.

It also changed the way the FBI approaches suspects.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 83 FBI agents have been killed in the line of duty.

