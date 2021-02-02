Two FBI agents killed, 3 injured while serving warrant in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two FBI agents are dead and three other agents have been injured after a shooting when agents tried to serve a warrant in a violent crimes against children case in the City of Sunrise.

Several police agencies responded to the scene near the intersection of Northwest 44th Street and Nob Hill Road, at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

According to the FBI, the incident began when a team of agents went to execute a search warrant early Tuesday.

A total of five agents were shot. Two were killed and two others were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. The FBI did not speak on the condition of the third injured agent.

Authorities also say the subject is dead.

Two bodies draped with American flags could be seen being brought into the Broward Medical Examiner’s office in Dania Beach at around 10 a.m. A procession of officers could also be seen saluting the fallen agents outside the building.

A heavy police presence could also be seen outside of Broward Health Medical Center.

7News cameras captured the moment one of the injured officers was being brought into Broward Health. They were conscious and awake.

Concerned family members and colleagues were escorted into the hospital by officers.

Federal agents were also seen carrying evidence bags outside the hospital.

7News spoke with neighbors about the horrific scene that unfolded just down the street from them.

“Maybe three of four shots definitely caught my attention,” one woman said. “I didn’t really get a chance to see anything, but then the alert came to our phones about how no one is in danger and there’s an active investigation going on in the area. Very much on lockdown. No one in, no one out, which is why my kids are virtual schooling today. Yeah, they’re not letting anyone in or out of my gate. As of right now, the helicopters are flying above.”

“My daughter-in-law called me from Washington,” said Bill Akers. “She said there was police, something going on down the street, so I went outside and looked outside and I saw the police cars down the street. My neighbor down the street said he heard like machine gunfire like 6 in the morning.”

At the scene of the shooting, both northbound and southbound lanes between Nob Hill Road and Oakland Park Boulevard have been shut down. However, just before 11 a.m., Sunrise Police said residents on the south side of the Water Terrace neighborhood can leave the area in their vehicles but that Nob Hill Road remains closed.

Authorities have not revealed the identities of the agents who were killed.

The FBI’s Inspection Division is now investigating the shooting.

