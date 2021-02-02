About 100 officers gather in prayer outside of Miami Police headquarters

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida police officers showed support to the co-workers of the FBI agents killed in Sunrise and those still recovering in the hospital.

About 100 officers came together to bow their heads down in prayer outside of the Miami Police Department, Tuesday.

Officials said they wanted to pay their respects to the FBI along with the families of the fallen agents.

