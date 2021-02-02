2 fallen FBI agents worked to protect children in South Florida, across the world

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The two FBI agents killed during a shooting in Sunrise while serving a court-ordered warrant worked to protect children from child predators, helped arrest hundreds of child predators and rescued dozens of children from human trafficking.

FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the two agents who were killed on Tuesday as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

Schwartzenberger, 43, was described as a victim’s advocate and a stellar agent who was assigned to the Miami outpost of the agency’s Innocent Images National Initiative. She had worked for the FBI since 2005. She also worked many sextortion cases.

“Sextortion is a form of sexual exploitation in which a perpetrator uses coercion to obtain sexual images or video,” Schwartzenberger said in August 2020.

She also mentored students at Rockway Middle School in Miami. She was photographed teaching a lesson on cyber safety in October 2016.

Alfin, 36, was assigned to the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in Miami. He had been a special agent since 2009 and testified in federal court more than 20 times.

Alfin was involved in several high-profile cases, such as the case of Rene Pedrosa, a former Miami mayoral aide accused of groping a teenager at city hall and exchanging lewd photos.

He was also involved in Operation Pacifier. The case arrested more than 900 child predators from around the world and rescued dozens of children from human trafficking.

Flags at the FBI’s headquarters in Miramar fly at half-staff to honor the fallen agents.

