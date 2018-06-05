City Furniture announces modern design for waterbed

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - An iconic piece of furniture is making a comeback in South Florida.

Once a staple of the ’70s and ’80s, the waterbed is back, thanks to City Furniture.

Called “Afloat,” the company unveiled a new design aimed at both baby boomers and the current generation.

The re-imagined bed features an improved comfort and temperature control system.

“I understood the importance of comfort, with temperature,” said inventor Charles Hall. “I talked to doctors, physical therapists, and they said a lot of sensations that calm people down — and athletes — get relief from pain are whirlpool bath at body temperatures.”

The Afloat will officially launch in South Florida at City Furniture, which originally opened its doors in 1971 as Waterbed City.

