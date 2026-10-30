SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A workplace dispute at a South Miami Chipotle turned violent after an employee became angry when his manager told him to clock out, leading him to throw a knife and glass bottles at his supervisor, police said.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Levar Kareem Walker Jr. became upset after being instructed to clock out Thursday at the Chipotle Mexican Grill located at 6290 S. Dixie Highway.

Investigators said Walker began throwing food and kitchen items onto the floor before grabbing a knife and throwing it at his manager, narrowly missing him.

Police said Walker then threw a glass bottle that struck a kitchen grill, leaving a dent, before throwing another bottle that hit the manager’s left shoulder.

A witness told investigators she saw Walker throw the knife and a glass bottle toward the manager and heard him threaten to kill him.

Another employee reported hearing Walker repeatedly threaten to beat up his supervisor.

According to the report, three glass bottles valued at $3.45 each were damaged, along with a kitchen grill that sustained approximately $150 in damage.

Walker faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, criminal mischief and assault.

Walker was arrested Thursday and appeared in bond court Friday, where a judge found probable cause and ordered Level 3 house arrest with a $6,400 bond.

He was also ordered to stay away from the victim and the Chipotle restaurant.

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