SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver slammed into a trailer in Southwest Miami-Dade and caught on fire.

Crews were left to clean up a big mess after the car crashed on the corner of Southwest 131st Place, Thursday morning.

The car hit a fence then collided with a mobile home just after 1 a.m.

Neighbors said the wreck caused a massive fire.

When asked if he saw the fire, neighbor Ricki Bernal said, “Yeah! Geez, to the top!”

Cristina Amontero said she can still smell the smoke from her porch.

“I heard a loud bang and then, all of a sudden, it was just flames everywhere,” she said.

She said her next door neighbor’s elderly mother was inside when the fence, car and trailer went up in flames.

The woman escaped and so did the driver.

“How the passenger got out is beyond me because that was completely charred as far as the car goes,” Amontero said.

Miami-Dade Police and fire rescue crews arrived within minutes of the wreck.

“I see five, six county police, fire rescue, everybody,” said Bernal.

Amontero said she didn’t see anybody badly injured and she didn’t even see an ambulance.

She said police told her what happened to the person behind the wheel.

“Basically, that it was just a seizure that the kid had due to epilepsy​,” Amontero said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.