BSO deputy fired after being caught on bodycam video punching handcuffed inmate

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced the BSO deputy who was caught on camera punching a handcuffed inmate has been fired.

During a news conference held Wednesday morning, Tony announced the internal affairs investigation into Jorge Sobrino’s actions has been concluded.

Sobrino was charged in June with one count of misdemeanor battery after footage from his body camera showed him punching 26-year-old David Rafferty O’Connell at Broward Health North Medical Center on Jan. 2.

He was also seen bending O’Connell’s arm backwards and saying, “Yeah, I just hit you again.”

Sobrino wrote in his arrest report that the “defendant intentionally placed his hand on my upper chest against my will and pushed me, therefore committing a battery against my person.”

He was placed on suspended leave without pay when the charges were announced.

After the internal affairs investigation, the BSO committee recommended a 30-day suspension for Sobrino, but Tony decided to relieve him of his duties.

If found guilty of the battery charge, Sobrino could face up to a year behind bars.

