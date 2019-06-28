BSO deputy charged after being caught on video punching handcuffed inmate

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing a criminal charge after he was caught on camera punched an inmate who was handcuffed to a hospital bed.

On Friday morning, the Broward State Attorney’s Office announced Deputy Jorge Sobrino has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

The announcement comes just days after Sheriff Gregory Tony addressed the media and gave insight into several internal affairs investigations in the department, including one involving Sobrino’s actions.

Bodycam footage showed Sobrino punching 26-year-old David O’Connell at Broward Health North Medical Center on Jan. 2.

He could be heard in the video saying, “Yeah, I just hit you again.”

O’Connell was arrested after a domestic disturbance at a Pompano Beach Walmart but was transported to North Broward Medical Center to be evaluated before being booked.

If convicted, Sobrino could face a maximum sentence of one year behind bars.

His arraignment has not been scheduled.

