Body camera video captures BSO deputy punching suspect handcuffed to hospital bed

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Public Defender’s Office is accusing a deputy of using excessive force on a handcuffed suspect.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units were called to a domestic disturbance at a Pompano Beach Walmart back in Jan. 2.

Deputy Jorge Sobrino investigated and subsequently arrested 26-year-old David O’Connell for resisting without violence.

Before being taken to jail, O’Connell was transported to North Broward Medical Center to be evaluated.

That’s where things took a violent turn.

Sobrino’s body camera, which was placed on a nearby table, captured the 26-year-old with one arm handcuffed to the hospital bed.

He appeared to be upset, pointing his arms in the direction of the deputy while shouting.

“I wanna sign off!” O’Connell is heard yelling. “I wanna sign off!”

Both the deputy and the suspect argue back and forth in a profanity-laced exchange.

The deputy then tales a moment to close the door to the hospital room. As Sobrino comes up close to O’Connell the deputy strikes him.

“I’m not [expletive] touching you!” O’Connell is heard yelling back at the deputy.

O’Connell’s free arm is then put behind his back as he begs for Sobrino to stop.

In an arrest report, Sobrino charged the 26-year-old with battery on a law enforcement officer and claimed that O’Connell pushed him first, and in turn, he felt forced to strike.

The video, however, appears to show differently.

Prosecutors would later drop the battery charge.

In a letter to BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony, Broward Chief Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes demanded an investigation.

“It shows how brazen and how comfortable he is in using this type of force and that he will use it, even when he knows the camera is running,” Weekes said.

An investigation behind the deputy’s actions remains under investigation.

7News has reached out to BSO but have yet to hear back.

