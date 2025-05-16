NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for multiple people involved in two separate thefts at a Publix in North Lauderdale, including one group of women who took a selfie before stealing nearly $1,000 in baby formula, according to authorities.

Investigators said surveillance cameras captured clear video of the subjects involved in both thefts at the supermarket located at 8140 W. McNab Road.

“Nowadays there’s camera everywhere. Two separate surveillance videos of two separate thefts,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

Detectives said the first incident took place that around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25,

The security footage shows the four women as they removed baby formula from the shelves and placed it directly into their personal bags. One of the subjects put a formula into her shirt before she walked out.

Another woman was seen stopping to take a selfie before leaving with the group.

“Actually stopped and took a selfie prior to committing the crime,” said St. Louis.

The stolen goods were valued at approximately $970, investigators said.

The subjects left the store and got into a dark-colored sedan before fleeing the scene.

BSO said the women were last seen wearing distinctive clothing: the woman who snapped the selfie wore all white and carried a brown paper bag; another wore a light hoodie, gray pants, and slides; a third wore a black shirt, gray hoodie, yellow pants and was carrying a purple handbag; and the fourth was dressed in all black with white designs, while carrying a baby and a white-and-black handbag.

“One of the individuals was actually carrying a baby while this theft was occurring,” said St. Louis.

In a separate incident at the same store, a different theft occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11. Surveillance footage shows a woman in a yellow tank top and multi-colored headwrap loading a shopping cart with bath tissue, wipes, Clorox products, laundry detergent and a black trash can suspected to contain additional stolen items.

Another woman, seen wearing a brown shirt and black pants, appeared to assist the woman by handing her empty grocery bags before she exited with the full cart. The woman then entered a gray Nissan Altima and fled with a female driver, deputies said.

“Detectives believes it’s her accomplice,” said St. Louis. “And the individuals then left the store without paying for the products.”

Investigators believe the two incidents are unrelated.

If you have any information on tthese thefts or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

