FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after a fire ignited at a high-rise in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the apartment building near Eisenhower Boulevard and Southeast 17th Street, just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said the victim suffered a burn injury and was taken to the hospital. Her injury is serious but not life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation,

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.