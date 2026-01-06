FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after a fire ignited at a high-rise in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the apartment building near Eisenhower Boulevard and Southeast 17th Street, just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said the victim suffered a burn injury and was taken to the hospital. Her injury is serious but not life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation,

