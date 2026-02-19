DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a train and getting pinned underneath.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a female pedestrian was struck by a Tri-Rail train that was heading south near Southwest 39th Street and Anglers Avenue in Dania Beach.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where first responders worked quickly to free the woman, who was pinned underneath the train.

At one point, officials reportedly considered bringing a surgeon to the scene after fearing they would not be able to move the train without harming the woman further.

Fortunately, crews managed to lift the train by using hydraulic equipment and amputating her leg.

The woman was then transported to a nearby hospital. Officials say she is in stable condition.

It’s unclear how the woman ended up on the tracks.

Officials are working to bring shuttles to the stopped train to help passengers reach their destinations while investigators piece together what led up to the collision.

