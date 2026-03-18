HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman appeared before a judge after throwing gasoline at another person during an argument in Hollywood, according to police.

On Wednesday, 49-year-old Kymesha Tarpley appeared before a judge. She faces two counts of arson and aggravated battery.

According to Hollywood Police, the charges stem from a confrontation involving Tarpley and another individual that started near an apartment building along Emerald Pointe Drive.

Investigators say Tarpley threw gasoline at the other individual at some point during the fight, Tuesday.

The victim suffered serious burns and remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.