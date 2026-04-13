HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman in Hollywood is behind bars after she was accused of stealing lawn equipment across parts of the city.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said 30-year-old Deanna Lewis was captured on drone footage appearing to take the equipment from the back of a truck and placing it in her car.

Moments later, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Lewis and swiftly arrested her.

She was charged with burglary and petit theft.

BSO said the car she was driving was involved in other lawn equipment burglaries last year.

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