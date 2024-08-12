HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been arrested, months after a shooting that left one person dead in Hallandale Beach.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brianna Purcell was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed 36-year-old Latoya Arnold during an argument on April 4 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, police say.

Purcell was already behind bars on robbery charges in Miami-Dade County but will now be extradited to Broward County Jail.

She is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.