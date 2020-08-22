Witnesses: Man, woman killed in Hollywood drive-by shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible responsible for a drive-by shooting in a Hollywood neighborhood that, witnesses said, left a man and a woman dead.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting along Fletcher Court, near South 26th Avenue, at around 1:30 p.m.

Neighbors said someone drove down the street and fired several rounds in broad daylight.

“This is really scary,” said area resident Elizabeth Rollie. “This is the first time anything ever happened on this street.”

Rollie, who lives just a few houses down from where the shooting happened, said she’s still in shock.

“I just heard some shots while I was in the house, and when I came to the door, I saw the man run out across there, and he said, ‘Oh, my God, somebody got shot!'”

First responders located both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Hollywood Fire Rescue was able to transport two victims to Memorial Regional Hospital, where unfortunately they were pronounced deceased due to their injuries,” said Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata.

The family of the male victim told 7News he leaves behind a fiancee and two children.

Neighbors said the female victim was a single mother who leaves behind three children.

Investigators spent hours at the scene interviewing neighbors and searching for clues.

Police are now asking the community for help in catching whoever is responsible.

“If you saw anything, if you heard anything, please come forward and please let us know,” said Lata.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

