POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Willins Louis was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the 300 Block of Southwest Second Court in Pompano Beach.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

According to his family, Louis is diagnosed with autism and has medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on Louis’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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