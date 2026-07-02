HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Team USA fans celebrated at a watch party at pub in Hollywood after their team beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 Wednesday night.

Among those in the crowd at Mickey Byrnes was the Fort Lauderdale chapter of the American Outlaws.

Ahead of Wednesday’s match, the stakes were high as Team USA took on Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“Doing great, USA looks good, excited for the game.” said a fan.

Fans packed the bar in a sea of red, white and blue as emotions ran high for every second of Team USA’s World Cup round of 32 run.

“Absolutely electric, I got my best friends right here. We’ve got everyone crazy, it’s going to be a great match,” said a fan.

“It’s like a loss for words, we’re going to shock the world. People are sleeping on us, but keep sleeping, and we’re just going to keep winning,” said another fan.

Fans eyes were glued to the match as every pass mattered for them.

And then they found the moment they were waiting for, as team USA scored first, filling the bar with cheers.

Team USA went on to win the match, and are set for the next round.

For these fans, the dream stays alive.

“Excited. We won!” said a fan

“Then we’re ready for them. We’re ready for them, so I’m very proud for our team,” said another fan.

The win was a major victory for some fans, as they celebrated by singing in the bar.

“This is the first time in seven years the men have made it past the knockout round. Just listen to it, it’s unbelievable right now, and Monday night will be even better,” said Matthew Quinata, the president of the American Outlaws Fort Lauderdale chapter.

Fans will return on Monday with the same passion, and will likely be even louder as the U.S. faces Belgium in the round of 16 match.

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