FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a pair of crooks who stole golf carts from Fort Lauderdale’s Fiveash Regional Water Treatment Plant, crashing them multiple times while out on a joyride.

Surveillance video from the water plant at 4391 NW Ninth Avenue shows the subjects entering the facility during overnight hours, taking a look around and making their way to the area with golf carts.

Another camera captured one of them crashing the cart several times.

A short time later, they’re seen carelessly driving around a grassy area outside of the building.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.