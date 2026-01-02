HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break led to some flooding and lane closures in a busy part of Hollywood.

Water surrounded a block of homes and apartments in the area of A1A and Oklahoma Street, prompting crews to shut down two southbound lanes, Friday morning.

Drivers were forced to maneuver around the street closures as officials investigated the situation.

Crews are on the scene working to repair the water main break.

Water service has been interrupted from Nebraska Street to Arthur Street between A1A & Surf Road, and City of Hollywood officials said water will remain off for customers in the area until repairs are completed.

A Precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued directly to the nine impacted residential properties on A1A, meaning those customers should not consume water without boiling it first until further notice.

Officials advise that all water for consumption be brought to a boil and then left to continue boiling for one minute, and only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, making coffee and for food preparation.

No construction is taking place at the scene as of Friday afternoon.

