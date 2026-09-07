DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Davie are feeding a need this holiday weekend ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

Over 120 volunteers and local leaders gave out meals to 900 Broward County residents at the Dorit & Ben J. Genet Cupboard of Goodman Jewish Family Services, Sunday morning.

The food drive, part of the annual High Holiday Initiative, coincided with Hunger Action Month, which raises awareness for year-round food insecurity.

“Many of our volunteers provide a means of socialization, checking in on our clients, and also giving them a holiday meal to welcome in the new year of Rosh Hashanah and help them celebrate with dignity,” said Morgan Weinblatt, Chief Development Officer of Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County.

The distribution served seniors and local Holocaust survivors.

Rosh Hashanah starts Friday at sundown.

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