HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Various martial arts masters are bringing an ancient Chinese exercise to South Florida.

Vital Martial Arts Academy in Hallandale hosted its international Tai Chi lineage gathering on Sunday.

The two-day event provided South Florida martial arts students with the unique opportunity of training with the most prestigious masters in the world.

“To have all of these masters visiting here on a local level, it’s been incredible, it’s a one-in-a-lifetime experience to get this different kind of styles of Tai Chi,” said Angela Robinson, martial arts student.

President of Vital Martial Arts Academy, Vital Yarashevich, shared some words with 7News.

“This isn’t just about martial arts, it’s about teaching a whole community from kids to seniors how to do mental agility and physical resilience that gonna last them a lifetime,” said Yarashevich.

Experts say the Tai-Chi discipline is increasingly recognized by the medical community for its profound health benefits.

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