DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been hospitalized after a vehicle was left with bullet holes after a shooting on the Florida Turnpike in Davie.

7News cameras captured Davie Fire Rescue crews as they transported a man to a nearby hospital.

The red vehicle was left with two bullet holes in the car’s side door.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unclear as of Saturday morning.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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