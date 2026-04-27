PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S Coast Guard showed off quite a catch at Port Everglades.

Officials said they offloaded over 7,000 pounds of cocaine that is worth at least $53 million.

Crews said the seized contraband was the result of one interdiction in the Caribbean Sea and one in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The drugs will eventually be destroyed, according to officials.

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