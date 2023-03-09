FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Navy submarine was spotted just off shore.

7 Skyforce captured the sight off Fort Lauderdale, late Wednesday morning.

It’s not known where it came from or where it was headed, but we can tell you there is a navy undersea training range just off the coast, on the south side of Port Everglades inlet.

That site has housed an active navy operation for more than 50 years, specializing in shallow and deep water electromagnetic research.

