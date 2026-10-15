DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after they came under fire in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Southwest Third Street and First Terrace, at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victims to area hospitals. As of Thursday morning, their conditions are unknown.

Detectives have not specified whether or nor they are still looking for the shooter, as they continue to investigate.

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