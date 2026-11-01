LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after a crash along the Florida Turnpike in Lauderhill.

The three car crash took place on Saturday near the Oakland Park Road overpass, between Commercial and Sunrise Boulevard.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, one of the victims was a 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars involved. The driver of another car was also killed in the crash.

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