FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A very different kind of high-speed chase unfolded on an Interstate 595 ramp in Fort Lauderdale when Florida Highway Patrol troopers tried to get a four-legged pedestrian out of harm’s way, causing lane closures during rush hour.

Parts of the eastbound ramp from I-595 to I-95 were briefly shut down Monday morning as troopers attempted to capture the dog on the loose.

7Skyforce hovered above as the female pit bull turned the highway into her playground, giving troopers and bystanders a run for their money any time they’d get close enough to catching her.

“Officers for a while were trying to get this dog, and this dog is violating FHP rules as far as listening to commands here,” said 7Skyforce Steven Gray.

FHP Troopers Daniel Antonini and Samantha Lopez did everything they could to help the dog out.

“It was the first time I received a call like that,” said Antonini.

The first thing the troopers did was stop traffic. Then it was a foot race.

Even other drivers hopped out to help.

“It was a team effort. It’s nice to see that in South Florida, where people get together, and they can help us out on a call like this,” said Antonini.

After a few minutes, Lopez had an idea: try to corral the pit bull into an FHP cruiser. It worked.

“I figured maybe, if she saw the door open — she was tired at this point from running everywhere — that she would finally just go in the car, which thankfully she did,” said Lopez.

“Somebody needs to give this lady a raise,” said Gray.

“That’s funny,” said Lopez when she learned about Gray’s comment.

The dog was taken to the Humane Society of Broward County, FHP said. Officials there said she’s a little rattled from the day’s adventure and will not be seen by the public until she calms down.

Antonini and Lopez later went by to check on the dog and even posed for a picture.

“I hope the dog gets adopted and finds a good family,” said Antonini.

There is no word yet as to how the pit bull got loose and ended up on the highway. After she gets spayed and recovers, she will be ready to be adopted and hopefully find a forever home.

