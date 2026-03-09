DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida stepped up for an important cause over the weekend.

Thousands gathered at Nova Southeastern University in Davie for the annual Broward Heart Walk, Sunday morning.

The American Heart Association aimed to transform bystanders into life-savers, and they provided essential hands-only CPR education.

Participants navigated a heart-healthy route, designed to raise funds for vital research and increase bystander preparedness.

Heart and stroke survivors took the stage to share their stories.

“Three hundred and fifty-thousand people experience cardiac arrest every year. Ninety percent don’t survive; the vast majority happen outside of hospitals,” said HCA Florida Westside Hospital CEO Drew Tyrer. “So, as we educate and enhance everything we’re doing with research, this is a great day to have everybody here with one mission in mind.”

Today in Florida anchor Tavares Jones was on hand to proudly emcee the event.

The organization hopes to ensure at least one person in every household is ready to respond during a cardiac emergency.

