POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a rollover crash along Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach that, they said, involved a BSO deputy and a driver who was fleeing a business theft, sending the subject and one more person to the hospital.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the southbound lanes north of the Atlantic Boulevard exit, just before noon on Friday.

One vehicle was seen on its side against the guardrail with what appears to be a Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach SUV parked next to it, as well as other marked BSO vehicles.

According to BSO, deputies responded to the scene of a business theft near the 300 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach, at around 11 a.m.

Investigators said the subject battered a deputy and fled the scene in the vehicle. The ensuing pursuit ended in the crash and the driver in custody.

Paramedics with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the subject to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Fire rescue officials said they transported another person to be treated for minor injuries.

Road rangers shut down all southbound lanes near Atlantic Boulevard, causing traffic to be backed up for about two miles to the north of the scene.

Several southbound lanes have since reopened, but officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

