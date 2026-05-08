FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Teams got in practice as a spectacle in the sky is set to soar over South Florida.

Friday was practice day ahead of the 2026 Air Dot Show in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The teams could be heard in the air doing their practice runs in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas.

“From its slow-speed handling characteristics to its high-speed maneuverability, we think the crowd is going to be a pretty big fan of the show,” said Lt. Adam Wawro, an F/A-18 pilot.

The BFA 18 Super Hornets demo team is ready to roll and show off a powerhouse of military might.

“We limit ourselves to a .98 Mach number, so 98% the speed of sound; I would say that’s probably around 650, 700 miles an hour,” said Wawro.

“Being on the ground and seeing us rip by that fast, you’re going to feel it in your chest; it’s awesome,” said Lt. Hannah Pickett, another F/A-18 pilot.

The supersonic jets are just one of the acts, joined by the F-22 Raptors, which are the fastest and most maneuverable jets in the world.

“The aircraft has an uncanny ability to maneuver at will, so a lot of aircraft. You have to trade things off. ‘Do I want to go faster? Do I want to turn tighter?’ And the Raptor does a fantastic job of balancing all of those things,” said Capt. Nic Le Tourneau, F-22 demo team. “The best way I can think to explain it is flying a roller coaster where you get to make your own track.”

The Thunderbirds will also soar over Fort Lauderdale Beach over the weekend.

“Put on a spectacular 36-minute demonstration consisting of six of these F-16Cs that you see behind us, each one of them outputting about 29,000 pounds of thrust,” said Lt. Col. Tyler Clark, a Thunderbird pilot.

The Air Dot Show celebrates the United States ahead of its 250th birthday.

“To showcase America’s history and how proud we are to be representatives, even on a small scale here at the show, is, like you said, just such an honor,” said Pickett.

The big show starts Saturday after 11 a.m. and runs until about 3 p.m. on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Tickets are still available.

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