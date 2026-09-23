LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke on the water in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units were called out when flames erupted on a 40-foot-boat, just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to find the vessel, which was docked behind a home on South Tradewinds Avenue, completely engulfed.

Crews were able to put out the flames quickly, preventing them from spreading.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as the fire marshal said the circumstances are “suspicious.”

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