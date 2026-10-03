MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody by Miramar Police, hours after detectives released another man they admitted was not connected to the crime.

According to authorities, Shaquille Palmer was taken into custody on felony grand theft charges late Friday night.

7News cameras captured a handcuffed Palmer as he was about to be placed into the back of a police cruiser by officers.

When asked if he stole the handbags as he was taken into custody, Palmer flashed a grin at 7News cameras and winked. He made no comment about his arrest.

Palmer’s arrest comes just days after Miramar Police arrested Shaquille Grant for the same crime.

During Grant’s Thursday bond court appearance, he appeared visibly confused and his attorney told the judge he knew nothing about the details of the case.

“He does not know anything in reference to this case,” Grant’s attorney told the judge.

Upon reviewing Grant’s circumstances, authorities admitted they had wrongfully arrested him due to an error on what’s called a “Not in custody” form which stemmed from an interview with Palmer where he reportedly told officers his correct first name but purposefully gave an incorrect surname.

“The issue is the ‘Not in Custody’ that is issued, which is issued from the State Attorney’s Office, has the name of the person who is in custody. The name should have been another person’s last name,” said Moss.

Authorities then coordinated with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s Office to expedite Grant’s release later that night.

“Obviously there was a mistake made. We are trying to figure out how the mistake was made,” Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said.

Once the case was dropped against Grant, 7News cameras were rolling when he stepped out of the Broward County Jail a free man once again.

On Friday afternoon, the victim in the original grand theft crime, Miramar-based social media influencer Stormy Wellington, said she was disheartened to see that an innocent man had been arrested for stealing her luxury handbags from her home.

“The wrong person was arrested unfortunately. My heart goes out to him, I saw him yesterday, walking, his head was down, my heart hurts for him,” she said.

She told 7News she had reported to police in September that her stylist stole five luxury purses and a Chanel water bottle from her home in August.

At the time, Wellington expressed her hope to see the correct person face justice.

After a turbulent 24 hours that saw officials admitting to the mistake and apologized for the undue hardship inflicted on Grant while promising to work to prevent it from happening again, Miramar Police now believe Palmer is the one responsible for the August crime.

“We can only apologize and work to make sure that we make the system better so that these things don’t happen,” said Moss.

Wellington agreed once she recognized Palmer in images of him in custody.

“I think he really thought he was going to get away with it. I think now he’s realizing how serious it is because the wrong person was arrested because he gave them a fake name intentionally,” said Wellington.

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